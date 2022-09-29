disBalancer Price Reaches $0.0663 on Major Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last week, disBalancer has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. disBalancer has a total market cap of $248,600.00 and approximately $77,293.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s launch date was April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 3,750,000 coins. disBalancer’s official website is disbalancer.com. The Reddit community for disBalancer is https://reddit.com/r/disbalancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

