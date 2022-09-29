dKargo (DKA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $201.80 Million

dKargo (DKA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a market cap of $201.80 million and $1.73 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo.

dKargo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment.DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

