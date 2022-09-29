Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0599

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $8.17 billion and $270.55 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00276841 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001276 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017168 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 136,275,876,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

