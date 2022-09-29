Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.72

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.72 and last traded at $65.75, with a volume of 1736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.53.

DLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,842 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after buying an additional 1,125,024 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,957,000 after buying an additional 1,036,041 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 397,471 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

