Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after buying an additional 3,876,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on D shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded down $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 58,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

