Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires 1,173 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas makes up about 0.9% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,182. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $502.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NFG. Raymond James boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

