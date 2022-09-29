Donald L. Hagan LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $9.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.78. 3,566,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,084,116. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

