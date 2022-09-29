Donald L. Hagan LLC Trims Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Price Performance

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 94,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

