Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 1,776 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.50. The stock had a trading volume of 62,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,096. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

