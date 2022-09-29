Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 23,441 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas accounts for 1.4% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NFG traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.32%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.