Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 45,106 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 65.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.72. 39,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,014. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

