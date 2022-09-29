Dorsey Wright & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raymond James Trading Down 2.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

NYSE RJF traded down $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $98.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,456. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

