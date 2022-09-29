Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreases Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 19,389 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in ENI were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of E. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

ENI Stock Performance

NYSE:E traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.27. 12,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.92. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

ENI Announces Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $33.89 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on E shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

