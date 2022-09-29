Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $2.76 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,372 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.86. The company had a trading volume of 64,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,363. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

