Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,874 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific comprises about 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 45,050 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.97. 188,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,206. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Stories

