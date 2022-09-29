Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,700 shares, an increase of 199.2% from the August 31st total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DGNU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,084. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 287,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.