Drep [new] One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.63 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Drep [new] has a market cap of $20.38 million and $1.63 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,189.14 or 1.00073860 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004846 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006723 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003549 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058888 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010431 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005642 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064322 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00080929 BTC.
Drep [new] Coin Profile
Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.
Buying and Selling Drep [new]
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
