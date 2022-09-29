DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target Lowered to 1,460.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,470.00 to 1,460.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DSDVY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,497.50.

Shares of DSDVY stock traded up $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $59.63. 66,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,270. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.40. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

