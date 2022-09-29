DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 393.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. 5,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,635. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (DTF)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.