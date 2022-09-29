DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 393.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. 5,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,635. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTF. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the second quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

