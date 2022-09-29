Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.30 million.

Duluth Stock Down 6.3 %

Duluth stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,287. Duluth has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $210.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Duluth by 282.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

(Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Articles

