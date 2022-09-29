Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 260.02 ($3.14) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £385.51 million and a P/E ratio of 1,116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 256 ($3.09) and a one year high of GBX 340.67 ($4.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 288.05.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

