DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.68

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.68 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 30274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DXC. Susquehanna downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

DXC Technology Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 528,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 349,471 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 377,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

