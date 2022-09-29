e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $39.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.30.

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

ELF stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $41.31.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,277,681.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,481,865.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,277,681.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,481,865.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,357 shares of company stock valued at $18,475,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 96,016 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 31,834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

