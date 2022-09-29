Eastern Bank Acquires 756 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of American Tower by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1,115.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.29.

American Tower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $221.06 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $218.13 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

