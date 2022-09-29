Eastern Bank Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 7.1% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $205.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

