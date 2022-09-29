Eastern Bank Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,464,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,231 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eastern Bank owned 6.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 378,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:BSCR opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.