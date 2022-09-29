Eastern Bank Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 3.6 %

Paychex stock opened at $117.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.61 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

