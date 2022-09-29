Eastern Bank Has $4.63 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,560 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.