Eastern Bank Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,782 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $22,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

