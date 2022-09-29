Eastern Bank Purchases 629 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $231.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.32. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

