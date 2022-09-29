Eastern Bank Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

NYSE:MA opened at $290.18 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.69 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.53. The firm has a market cap of $280.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

