Eastern Bank Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 521,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 7.5 %

LLY opened at $334.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $317.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $224.22 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

