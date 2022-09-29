Eastern Bank Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Price Performance

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $110.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 615.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $163.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.