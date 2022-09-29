Eastern Bank Sells 22,772 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,772 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Oshkosh worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $628,000. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 20.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 22.4% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 20.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Argus began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average is $88.89. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $125.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

