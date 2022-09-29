Eastern Bank Sells 2,418 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 112,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 123,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $193.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.99 and its 200-day moving average is $215.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.57 and a one year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

