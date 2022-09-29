Eastern Bank Sells 372 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Eastern Bank lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $15,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,928,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DRI opened at $127.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.93 and its 200 day moving average is $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $158.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

