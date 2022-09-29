Eastern Bank Sells 372 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $15,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.43.

Shares of DRI opened at $127.72 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $158.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

