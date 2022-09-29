Eastern Bank Sells 731 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $126.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

