Eastern Bank Sells 738 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after acquiring an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,296,000 after acquiring an additional 517,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 297.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,343 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.00.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $315.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

