Eastern Bank Takes $13.29 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,285,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $1,220,455,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $409,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after acquiring an additional 775,072 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

CPT opened at $120.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $117.04 and a 1-year high of $180.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

