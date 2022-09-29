Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 2.5 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $70.63 and a one year high of $129.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.