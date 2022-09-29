EasyFi Price Reaches $0.0651 (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $414,992.29 and $35,238.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,272.75 or 0.99970728 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004820 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006752 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003529 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058728 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010375 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005608 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00064093 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00081014 BTC.
EasyFi Profile
EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2021. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,614 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork.
Buying and Selling EasyFi
