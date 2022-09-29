easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.75

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

easyJet Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

easyJet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.