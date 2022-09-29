Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the August 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,041,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 103,250 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $953,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 54.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 183.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 115,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 74,755 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. 99,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,586. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.