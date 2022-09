Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Down 98.3% in September

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the August 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDNMY. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Edenred from €35.00 ($35.71) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edenred from €53.00 ($54.08) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Edenred from €54.20 ($55.31) to €54.40 ($55.51) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Edenred stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,936. Edenred has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciĆ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

