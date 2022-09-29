Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Down 98.3% in September

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the August 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EDNMY. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Edenred from €35.00 ($35.71) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edenred from €53.00 ($54.08) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Edenred from €54.20 ($55.31) to €54.40 ($55.51) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Edenred alerts:

Edenred Trading Up 2.9 %

Edenred stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,936. Edenred has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.