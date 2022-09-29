EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale upped their price target on EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.12 ($5.22) to €6.10 ($6.22) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Up 1.9 %

EDPFY opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $58.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal ( OTCMKTS:EDPFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.