Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Update

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the August 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. American National Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $83.95. 36,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,764. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day moving average of $101.26. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

