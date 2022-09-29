EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,148. The company has a market capitalization of $152.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.50. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
