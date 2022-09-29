eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 65,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,193. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.46. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $15.87.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at eFFECTOR Therapeutics

EFTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 59,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $47,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 43,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $38,861.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,009 shares in the company, valued at $117,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 59,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $47,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,569 shares in the company, valued at $102,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,554 shares of company stock valued at $200,151. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Resolute Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,016,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

