Einsteinium (EMC2) Hits Market Cap of $2.01 Million

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $12,238.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00276294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001278 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017212 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,873,525 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

